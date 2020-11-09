Advertisement

Pet of the week

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pet of the week

Winnebago County Animal Services is now open to the public, and we have resumed regular hours of operations. We ask that all visitors wear a face covering.

Shelter Hours:

Monday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday-Friday: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

*Please note, all adoptions end 30 minutes prior to closing.

Upcoming Closures:

Veteran’s Day - Wednesday, Novemeber 11, 2020

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 North Main Street

Rockford, IL 61103

P: 815-319-4100

