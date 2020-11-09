One dead in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Janesville.

Around 12:15 Monday morning, Janesville Fire crews responded to 1062 S Pearl St., for reports of a possible house fire. Upon arriving, they found the house on fire, but were alerted that one person was still in the house. Upon extracting the resident, they were pronounced dead on the scene. The fire was then extinguished, with about $90,000 in damages to the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the name of the deceased is being withheld upon notification of next of kin.

