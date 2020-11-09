Local Salvation Army receives silver bar from anonymous donor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “May this help you feed the hungry.” That was the message from an anonymous donor, who dropped off a 10-ounce silver bar at The Salvation Army Winnebago County Temple Corps.

The donor’s wish was written on a piece of paper wrapped around the silver ingot they dropped off at the 500 S. Rockford Ave. location.

“We are so very grateful for the generosity and support from this anonymous donor,” Major Mark Martsolf, Winnebago County Salvation Army coordinator said. “It is because of everyday champions like this donor, and the generosity of this community, that The Salvation Army can stand and serve the most vulnerable.”

The 10-ounce silver bar, worth an estimated $235, will provide 14 bags of groceries to families in need in Winnebago County. It comes during a time of unprecedented need, in which the number of households requesting food assistance has increased nearly 500 percent since March, according to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army launched the “Rescue Christmas” campaign in mid-September, earlier than ever before, to meet the increased needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All gifts stay within the community in which they are given. The money raised during this time will also fund programming all year long. Seventy percent of The Salvation Army’s donations for the entire year are made during the Christmas season, according to the Salvation Army.

If you need services or know of someone in need, visit here.

