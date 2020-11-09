Advertisement

Local Salvation Army receives silver bar from anonymous donor

The donor’s wish was written on a piece of paper wrapped around the silver ingot they dropped off at the 500 S. Rockford Ave. location.
The Salvation Army Winnebago County
The Salvation Army Winnebago County(The Salvation Army Winnebago County)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “May this help you feed the hungry.” That was the message from an anonymous donor, who dropped off a 10-ounce silver bar at The Salvation Army Winnebago County Temple Corps.

The donor’s wish was written on a piece of paper wrapped around the silver ingot they dropped off at the 500 S. Rockford Ave. location.

“We are so very grateful for the generosity and support from this anonymous donor,” Major Mark Martsolf, Winnebago County Salvation Army coordinator said. “It is because of everyday champions like this donor, and the generosity of this community, that The Salvation Army can stand and serve the most vulnerable.”

The 10-ounce silver bar, worth an estimated $235, will provide 14 bags of groceries to families in need in Winnebago County. It comes during a time of unprecedented need, in which the number of households requesting food assistance has increased nearly 500 percent since March, according to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army launched the “Rescue Christmas” campaign in mid-September, earlier than ever before, to meet the increased needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All gifts stay within the community in which they are given. The money raised during this time will also fund programming all year long. Seventy percent of The Salvation Army’s donations for the entire year are made during the Christmas season, according to the Salvation Army.

Visit here to donate or learn more about the Salvation Army. If you need services or know of someone in need, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere
On Saturday the Whiteside County Health Department announced that a customer at Hero’s Bar and...
Customers at a Whiteside County restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Halloween
The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Governor J.B. Pritzker pushed hard for Illinoisans to vote in favor of the fait tax as the...
Local lawmakers explain what’s next for Illinois after voters reject fair tax
29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford faces four counts of first degree murder after he was...
Rockford man charged with four counts of first degree murder

Latest News

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 10K new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
The account of Adam DeMarco challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s explanation...
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson...
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19, reports say
Mask mandate
Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate: ‘We all need to do more’