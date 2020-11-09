James Robinson scores fifth rushing TD of season, Jaguars drop seventh straight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - Rockford’s James Robinson has not been the problem for Jacksonville (1-7) this season. The undrafted rookie scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season in the Jaguars 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was Jacksonville’s seventh straight defeat.

Robinson has been one of the lone bright spots on a team that has not won since opening week. The Lutheran grad ranks sixth in the league in rushing yards (580) and fifth among running backs in rushing TDs.

Robinson nearly eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season, finishing with 99 yards on 25 carries. His 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave him a score in three straight games. That run was also a historic one for the 22-year-old.

Robinson now holds the record for the most yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie through the first nine weeks of a season. Adding to his 580 yards on the ground, he’s caught 27 passes for 225 yards, making it a total of 805 scrimmage yards in eight games. He also has a pair of receiving touchdowns.

The stateline will get a chance to watch the former Crusader next Sunday when Jacksonville travels to Green Bay to take on another Rockford native in Dean Lowry and the Packers. Kickoff is set for noon.

