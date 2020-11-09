Harlem High School transitioning to remote learning

HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 27, all students at Harlem High School will transition to remote learning, according to an email sent to families.

Students will be expected to attend classes remotely as scheduled.

“The adaptive pause for in-person instruction is due to our ability to adequately staff the high school,” the email said. " This is due to a high volume of staff absences due to quarantine requirements."

The Harlem School District plans to have students return to the building on their normally scheduled days starting Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.