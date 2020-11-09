Goodwill seeking volunteers for free tax prep program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is seeking volunteers for its GoodTAXES program in the Rockford regional area.

The GoodTAXES Program offers free income tax preparation services for low-to-moderate income area residents from January to April each year. During the 12 years of this program at Goodwill, over 20,000 tax returns have been completed, according to Goodwill.

“Volunteers are the cornerstone of this program, and without them, we would be unable to help the thousands of people that the GoodTAXES program serves each year. It is through these volunteer’s efforts that the community can save hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax preparation fees at a time when each dollar saved matters,” Lance Perkins, GoodTAXES Program Manager said.

There are many different roles available at Goodwill’s tax sites, and no experience is necessary to become a volunteer. All training is provided free of charge. Volunteer opportunities include tax preparers, customer service assistants and interpreters.

People interested in volunteering can sign up immediately for new volunteer orientation being held virtually on Nov. 30.

The GoodTAXES program is taking all precautions to protect our volunteers, tax clients, and staff from COVID-19. Training options will include live virtual training, on-demand virtual training, and small in-person groups with an adherence to CDC guidelines.

“Tax sites will enforce mask usage and social distancing along with using sneezeguards, hand sanitizer, and surface disinfectants to keep everyone as safe as possible,” according to Goodwill.

To volunteer or to get more information, call Goodwill today at (815) 987-6227, go online here, or email vita@goodwillni.org.

