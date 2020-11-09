Advertisement

Goodwill seeking volunteers for free tax prep program

People interested in volunteering can sign up immediately for new volunteer orientation being held virtually on Nov. 30.
(WHSV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is seeking volunteers for its GoodTAXES program in the Rockford regional area.

The GoodTAXES Program offers free income tax preparation services for low-to-moderate income area residents from January to April each year. During the 12 years of this program at Goodwill, over 20,000 tax returns have been completed, according to Goodwill.

“Volunteers are the cornerstone of this program, and without them, we would be unable to help the thousands of people that the GoodTAXES program serves each year. It is through these volunteer’s efforts that the community can save hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax preparation fees at a time when each dollar saved matters,” Lance Perkins, GoodTAXES Program Manager said.

There are many different roles available at Goodwill’s tax sites, and no experience is necessary to become a volunteer. All training is provided free of charge. Volunteer opportunities include tax preparers, customer service assistants and interpreters.

People interested in volunteering can sign up immediately for new volunteer orientation being held virtually on Nov. 30.

The GoodTAXES program is taking all precautions to protect our volunteers, tax clients, and staff from COVID-19. Training options will include live virtual training, on-demand virtual training, and small in-person groups with an adherence to CDC guidelines.

“Tax sites will enforce mask usage and social distancing along with using sneezeguards, hand sanitizer, and surface disinfectants to keep everyone as safe as possible,” according to Goodwill.

To volunteer or to get more information, call Goodwill today at (815) 987-6227, go online here, or email vita@goodwillni.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere
On Saturday the Whiteside County Health Department announced that a customer at Hero’s Bar and...
Customers at a Whiteside County restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Halloween
The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Governor J.B. Pritzker pushed hard for Illinoisans to vote in favor of the fait tax as the...
Local lawmakers explain what’s next for Illinois after voters reject fair tax
29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford faces four counts of first degree murder after he was...
Rockford man charged with four counts of first degree murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson...
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19, reports say
Mask mandate
Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate: ‘We all need to do more’
Winter parking graphic.
State agencies encourage people to prep for winter weather
Harlem High School transitioning to remote learning