DHL donates computers to Rockford’s chapter of SheVets

Rockford veterans will soon have easy access to a computer all thanks to a donation from DHL.
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford veterans will soon have easy access to a computer all thanks to a donation from DHL.

DHL donates 6 computers to Rockford’s chapter of SheVets to be used by veterans in need of internet access. Shorty Ogden- Moles is a SheVet member and says they might create a computer lab inside Rockford  Memorial Hall to provide a space veterans can use to access the internet without needing to go to the library. Ogden-Moles says the group will also help veterans who might not know how to use a computer.

“Having to do online stuff for changing appointments and stuff like that and a lot of it going online.  and people are having to update their resumes and do a lot of things that they haven’t been able or known how to do, especially our older veterans,” Ogden-Moles said.

