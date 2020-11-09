DHL donates computers to Rockford’s chapter of SheVets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford veterans will soon have easy access to a computer all thanks to a donation from DHL.

DHL donates 6 computers to Rockford’s chapter of SheVets to be used by veterans in need of internet access. Shorty Ogden- Moles is a SheVet member and says they might create a computer lab inside Rockford Memorial Hall to provide a space veterans can use to access the internet without needing to go to the library. Ogden-Moles says the group will also help veterans who might not know how to use a computer.

“Having to do online stuff for changing appointments and stuff like that and a lot of it going online. and people are having to update their resumes and do a lot of things that they haven’t been able or known how to do, especially our older veterans,” Ogden-Moles said.

