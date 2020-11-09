Belvidere man killed in single motorcycle crash in unincorporated Marengo

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old Belvidere man is dead after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

On November 8, police responded to a scene of a motorcycle crash in the 25000 block of River Road in unincorporated Marengo Township. Upon arrival, they found a man ejected from a motorcycle, pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been traveling on River Road when the motorcycle left the south side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.