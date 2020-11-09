Advertisement

Belvidere man killed in single motorcycle crash in unincorporated Marengo

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Nov. 9, 2020
MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old Belvidere man is dead after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

On November 8, police responded to a scene of a motorcycle crash in the 25000 block of River Road in unincorporated Marengo Township. Upon arrival, they found a man ejected from a motorcycle, pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been traveling on River Road when the motorcycle left the south side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

