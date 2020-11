ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy and breezy today with highs in the mid 70′s. Today’s record high is 75 set back in 1999. Looks like we will set a new record. Starting off in the 60′s tomorrow before falling off to the 50′s by late afternoon. Rain and rumbles of thunder are likely tomorrow.

