Annual Discovery Center Museum pumpkin smash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every November pumpkins sit on the porch rotting away until they are thrown in the trash, but one local museum takes those sagging orange jack-o-lanterns and has some fun with them.

The Discovery Center Museum staff had a lot of fun finding unique ways to smash pumpkins using physics some pumpkins were blown up while others were launched across the parking lot and some even smashed with a hammer. Organizers of the events say their mission is to provide joyful opportunities for people to learn and the pumpkin smash is a prime example.

“We are having some joy, we are outside and we are playing and that’s what we are about, we are about play and we encourage everyone to come out. We do have limited admission to the museum but people can still come and play, make a reservation and come see and have a good time,” said Michael Rathburn, Discovery Center Museum Associate director.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.