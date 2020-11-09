Angela Fellars shares why she ran for Winnebago County Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board will welcome a new democratic member as Angela Fellars wins the seat to represent the 19th district.

“Angela Fellars has won her race for county board," Chairman of the Winnebago County Democrats Charlie Laskonis said.

Celebration after a long campaign for Angela Fellars, the next representative for District 19 on the Winnebago County Board. Fellars says there are many reasons she ran for the position but her daughter is number one on that list.

“I looked at the view that my daughter had when she was looking up and she had to look all the way to Congress before she saw a woman who was making decisions for her and representing her and I wanted to change that view," Fellars said.

Fellars says she had help from many people throughout her campaign, including community activists, artists, but most importantly the community who filled in her name on the ballot.

“This was a community effort to make sure that there was representation in the county board that reflected this district and the wishes of this district," Fellars said. "It this was this was not about me, it on any level.”

People that both help and support fellars say it feels good to see her represent them.

“I know that I personally want to support, anybody who wants to do what’s right and who wants to fight," Community Activist Ashley D. Williams said.

“This is the year you know to have women represent women," Artist China Cat said.

Fellars says she is proud to have a chance to represent the county and change the view for her daughter.

“My daughter now when she stands at her address and looks up she sees Juliana Stratton, she sees Senator Duckworth, she sees Congresswoman Bustos, she sees Kamala Harris who’s in the vice presidency but even closer she sees her mom,” Fellars said.

Fellars says district 19 has some amazing qualities she hopes to improve those and the overall quality of life by implementing an additional infrastructure that could aid the economy.

