A new business opens in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - While many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic a Rockton business owner is expanding her business and helping crafty vendors sell their products.

Erica Charron’s career as a business owner started out of her home 4 years ago when she opened Erica’s Board Creation. She then moved into a storefront teaching board-making classes and during COVID offered take-home board kits. But she always dreamed of owning a gift shop as part of her business and Sunday that dream became a reality with the grand opening of Local Blessings.

“We have about 19 local vendors selling their products in here so it’s also been a blessing to them because they are not able to do craft shows right now, that’s not a thing. So they were so excited when we called and yesterday we had to call them to restock like 2 hours after opening,” Charron said.

