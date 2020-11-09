Advertisement

100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire

No injuries or damaged buildings reported.
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - 100 acres of land was burned as a field was ablaze in DeKalb.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a wide-spread rapidly advancing field fire moving northwest towards farm property on Twombly Road. 12 fire departments aided DeKalb Fire in containing the fire defensively, as well as fighting it offensively. Heavy equipment operators from neighboring farms assisted the fire operation by disking around the boarders to further contain the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No injuries were reported, and no buildings were damaged.

