Roscoe man receives life changing double organ transplant

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - For 40 years Zach West, his family, and friends have done what they can to keep his diabetes under control and keep him safe but they say they don’t have that to worry about any longer.

“We love you, Zach," Friends of Zach West said.

Love and support for a West who is on his way to recovery after a surgery that could change his life.

“I feel really good, I haven’t taken insulin and dialysis and it’s a different world," Zach West said.

For the first time in 40 years, Zach West can say he is diabetes-free. Thanks to an organ donation West received a new kidney and pancreas.

“Zach could be diabetic free after forty years and could not be on dialysis anymore," Zach’s wife Gloria West said. “We have a life to live and we’re going to do some good things with that life.”

Gloria West says the journey has not always been easy with Zach in and out of the hospital to treat his diabetes.

“We went through thick we went through thin we went through a lot of difficult times with his diabetes," Gloria West said.

Zach West’s family and friends say they are ecstatic to see him home after spending a week in the hospital at UW Health University in Madison, Wis. Some say having him back here is an inspiration to them.

“I wish I could just give him a big hug right now but we can’t jeopardize that we’ve come too far he’s come too far he’s fought so hard and to watch him have this battle he was nothing less than stellar through the whole thing," Zach West’s neighbor Bonnie Wemken said.

Zach West and his support system are grateful to be where they are and have one loud message, sign up to be an organ donor.

“The thought of like donating any of your organs when you pass away might be scary but in this case, it’s helping my dad," Zach West’s son Nicholas West said.

Gloria West says the first thing her and Zach hope to do is take a trip to Hawaii to visit some family members that they never have met before.

