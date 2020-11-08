Nicholas Conservatory hosts Dia De Los Muertos event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Honoring its bustling Latino community, Nicholas Conservatory kicks off Nicholas at night with Dia De Los Muertos.

In its third year, the scaled-down event welcomes families to celebrate the beauty and majesty of Mexican culture through one of its most sacred holidays. Complete with dancing, artwork made from papel picado, and a large la catrina. Those with the conservatory say it’s always a great way to enjoy the traditions.

“It’s been a different feel for sure. Typically, we have people waiting at the door to come in and we have the mariachi band and the dancers going; it’s definitely festive, there’s no question about that. It’s a much different feel this year but we hope the families still enjoy the event," Nicholas Conservatory manager of education and programs Lyndi Toohill said.

