Four people injured in Belvidere car

Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.

Boone County Fire District 2 Chief Brian Kunce says it’s hard to tell how the cars crashed at this time, but it left 4 patients with minor injuries. 2 people were transported to a local hospital and the other 2 refused. One driver was extricated from their vehicle, but Kunce says it was minor.

Kunce says damage was done to the traffic light control box during the crash and believes the lights will be out until sometime Monday morning.

