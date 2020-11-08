Fifth consecutive day of 70° or higher, a new record that will continue into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If it seems we are talking about breaking records a lot lately, well we only are because it’s true! Saturday’s high temperature may not have broken the daily high temperature record but it did mark the longest streak of 70s in November ever.

Going into Saturday, the previous record for most consecutive days of 70 degrees or higher in November for Rockford stood at four days. This occurred in 1938, 1978 and more recently in 1999. Saturday’s high temperature of 73 degrees broke that record marking the fifth consecutive day of 70 degrees or higher. There are more 70s in the days ahead, too.

Saturday marked the 5th consecutive day of 70s in November, a new record. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There are still 3 more days of 70s in the forecast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday looks like another winner with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s once again under mostly sunny skies. It will be a tad breezy at times thanks to those warm southerly winds. Those will gust up to 25 or 30 miles per hour at times but it will be another nice day overall. Monday looks even warmer than that, as some spots could see temperatures in the upper 70s and potentially flirt with 80 degrees.

This will be possible if the winds get strong enough for Sunday and Monday, something we definitely have to wait and see. Get outside over these days because on Tuesday, clouds will be on the rise and our next cold front also arrives.

A cold front will quickly drop temperatures beginning late Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The record threatening warm spell will continue through Tuesday. Showers and some isolated storms are forecast, mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening with conditions clearing quickly behind a cold front. Temperatures Tuesday will top out near 70 degrees for one final time before the front moves through in the afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday.

Following, seasonably chilly highs and much drier air mass returning for Wednesday under high pressure. Thursday will be slightly milder as the high pressure shifts east.

Following a cold front on Tuesday, temperatures will drop to just below normal standards. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

