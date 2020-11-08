Donation drive aims to provide important items to kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local partnership with Carpetland aims to gather important items for the Rock House Kids in Rockford.

The group is asking for winter coats and boots for men and women of all sizes and ages. Don’t forget about stocking stuffers, things like legos and play-doh are on the list as well as cologne and perfume.

Owner of Carpetland Kevin Rose says it’s great to get involved and help the future of our community.

“It’s a fairly extensive list so it is something that everyone can help with there are five dollar items and one dollar items to coats so it’s really everybody can help partake and you feel great when you give," Owner of Carpetland Kevin Rose said

