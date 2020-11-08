Customers at a Whiteside County restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday the Whiteside County Health Department announced that a customer at Hero’s Bar and Grill tests positive for COVID-19 after spending Halloween night at the business.

Officials say anyone at Hero’s after 10 p.m. on October 31 may have been exposed to the virus as the person was symptomatic while spending time at Hero’s.

Health officials warn that anyone who goes to a location where Phase 4 and Resurgence Mitigation guidelines are not followed are putting themselves and our most vulnerable at a great risk. Officials ask the community to wear masks, social distance, stay home when sick, limite close contact while sick and follow all guidelines being recommended by the state.

