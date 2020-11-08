Advertisement

Customers at a Whiteside County restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Halloween

On Saturday the Whiteside County Health Department announced that a customer at Hero’s Bar and Grill tests positive for COVID-19 after spending Halloween night at the business.
On Saturday the Whiteside County Health Department announced that a customer at Hero’s Bar and Grill tests positive for COVID-19 after spending Halloween night at the business.(WLUC/CDC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday the Whiteside County Health Department announced that a customer at Hero’s Bar and Grill tests positive for COVID-19 after spending Halloween night at the business.

Officials say anyone at Hero’s after 10 p.m. on October 31 may have been exposed to  the virus as the person was symptomatic while spending time at Hero’s.

Health officials warn that anyone who goes to a location where Phase 4 and Resurgence Mitigation guidelines are not followed are putting themselves and our most vulnerable at a great risk. Officials ask the community to  wear masks, social distance, stay home when sick, limite close contact while sick and follow all guidelines being recommended by the state.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man charged with four counts of first degree murder
Local lawmakers explain what’s next for Illinois after voters reject fair tax
Man suffers from life-threatening injuries after shooting on Rockford’s west side Friday
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Illinois again breaks daily COVID-19 case record with 12,438 new cases, 76 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Donation drive aims to provide important items to kids
Nicholas Conservatory hosts Dia De Los Muertos event
Local man receives life changing transparent
Nicholas Conservatory hosts Dia De Los Muertos event