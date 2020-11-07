Woman arrested for endangering life of a child, man faces drug charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were arrested for separate charges by the Boone County authorities on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Belvidere and Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old Addison man and a 21-year-old Norridge woman for multiple charges, according to Boone County authorities.

The Metro Narcotics Unit was assisted by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Rockford office and Belvidere Police Department patrol officers.

Investigators attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Brian J. David in the 2200 block of Westfield Lane. He then fled in a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Meghan R. Hodge. The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Broadview Ave and Kristine Drive in Belvidere, according to Boone County authorities.

Two young children were in the vehicle and were unharmed. During the investigation, more than 100 grams of cocaine was recovered and a vehicle was seized.

David was arrested for unlawful possession with intent to deliver 100 to 500 grams of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Boone County Jail where he remains in custody.

Hodge was arrested arrested for fleeing to elude a peace officer and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child. Hodge was taken to the Belvidere Police Department where she was processed and released with a court date, according to Boone County authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The Belvidere and Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit encourages anyone having additional information regarding narcotic trafficking or other criminal activity to call the Belvidere and Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit at 815-544-2135 or Crimestoppers at (815) 547-7867.

This press release, any additional information, and any associated photos will be posted on the Belvidere Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Facebook pages.

