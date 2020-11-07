Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly Beloit house fire on Friday morning

Around 3 a.m. Beloit Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a house fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - 59-year-old Tina Cornellier of Beloit has been identified as the person who was killed in a house fire that took place early Friday morning on Grand Avenue.

Beloit Fire crews were sent to 360 1/2 West Grand Ave. for reports of a house fire at 2:57 a.m. Friday, according to the Beloit Fire Department. Multiple other departments were called in to assist.

When crews first arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. The fire department then entered the building to extinguish the fire.

Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire due to her injuries. Officials say that additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police and Fire Departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Officials say the fire appears accidental in nature.

