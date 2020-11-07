Man suffers from life-threatening injuries after shooting on Rockford’s west side Friday
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene after a reported shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland Street on Rockford’s west side Friday night.
Police say there are two adult victims with one of the vistims suffering from life threatening injuries.
This is an on-going investigation. No further information is available.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.