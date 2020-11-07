Man suffers from life-threatening injuries after shooting on Rockford’s west side Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene after a reported shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland Street on Rockford’s west side Friday night.

Shooting investigation auburn and Cumberland. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 7, 2020

Police say there are two adult victims with one of the vistims suffering from life threatening injuries.

Shooting update: Auburn and Cumberland - Two male adult victims. 1 victim is suffering from life threatening injuries. This is an on-going investigation. No further information is available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 7, 2020

This is an on-going investigation. No further information is available.

