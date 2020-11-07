Rockford man charged with four counts of first degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford has been charged with four counts of first degree murder after he was identified as a suspect following a suspicious death back in October.

On Monday, October 12, 2020, Rockford Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Parmele Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival and entry into the residence, officers found 54-year-old Andrew Bowlds of Rockford dead on the scene. He died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Rockford Police Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation where Latin was identified as the suspect. In addition to the murder charges, Latin faces a charge for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Latin is currently in custody in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

