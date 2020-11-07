Local lawmakers explain what’s next for Illinois after voters reject fair tax

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker pushed hard for Illinoisans to vote in favor of the fait tax as the state sits billions of dollars in debt however voters said no.

“This problem has reached a peak as we in Illinois are racking up more bills than we have in revenues," said Pritzker.

Pritzker proposed changing Illinois' tax structure from flat to graduated making high earners pay up an idea that area lawmakers say may have worked.

“We could help close our budget gap that was caused by the pandemic and that option is no longer there so it will make things much more difficult," said Illinois 34th District Senator Steve Stadelman.

Even though the states deficit remains many taxpayers don’t want to continue paying to fill that gap and Illinois 35th District Senator Dave Syverson says he understands why.

“Illinois has had substantial tax increases twice in the last ten years and both times they promised that would be the last tax increase they needed and it would solve everything and yet they continue to spend faster than the revenue coming in," said Syverson.

Factors like other tax hikes and funding cuts don’t help the states case.

“I think the reason is there is just not a lot of trust by voters that Springfield giving them more authority that they would use that appropriately," said Syverson.

