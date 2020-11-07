Gov. Pritzker tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and staff who attended the meeting Monday where they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 have tested negative.

The PCR tests were conducted Friday afternoon. This is the second negative test result for the Governor and staff after they underwent their weekly test on Wednesday.

Per the CDC, the Governor and staff who attended the meeting, are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual prior to 48 hours before symptom onset. Following CDC guidance, the Governor and staff will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.