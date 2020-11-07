Delayed election results causes angst

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was a bit of a surprise to see that many of the final votes," said Oregon, Illinois native, Greg Blumeyer.

Greg Blumeyer is a former Illinois resident who now lives in Georgia, and like majority of Americans, he is closely following the Presidential race. Blumeyer says he was shocked on Friday morning to discover that his state, which usually goes red, shifted blue.

“I was a little bit surprised to see that the final votes, the way they came in, it’s been enough to push Biden ahead of Trump in the election," Blumeyer said.

The key swing state, along with Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada haven’t officially called a winner because the results keep changing. However, Northern Illinois University, Political Science Professor, Mitch Pikerol said that’s to be expected.

“It’s a combination of it being a really close election and more people mailing in ballots. And of course, different states have laws about when those ballots can be processed and counted,” Pikerol said. "The other thing to remember is that states are still counting ballots all around this country.”

Although the delays frustrate those who care deeply about the outcome, Pikerol suggests that its a positive sign that Americans can have confidence in election officials who will deliver results with care.

“I think the fact that the votes are being counted, and not rushed, kind of tells us democracy is working," said Pikerol.

