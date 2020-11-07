Boone Co. adds 42 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 20%
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,284 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 42 cases were reported Friday.
Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:
- 0-9 years old: 109 positive cases
- 10-19 years old: 255 positive cases
- 20-29 years old: 471 positive cases and 1 death
- 30-39 years old: 326 positive cases
- 40-49 years old: 421 positive cases and 1 death
- 50-59 years old: 332 positive cases and 1 death
- 60-69 years old: 188 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 years old: 113 positive cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 years old: 49 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 years old: 19 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 100 years old or older: 1 positive case
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20 percent.
There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.
If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.
