Arizona county reports more than 7K ballots with slight lean toward Trump

(CNN) -- Arizona’s Pima County, home of the city of Tuscon, has reported an additional 7,264 ballots in its final update for the day, making a slight dent in former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona.

The latest batch included 3,640 votes for President Trump and 3,352 votes for Biden.

Pima is the second most populous county in Arizona, and leans Democratic. The county still has about 19,000 ballots remaining to process, most of them provisional.

The county’s communications director, Mark Evans, said they expect to keep working on the provisional ballots through the weekend. Evans said they won’t process those ballots until they have several thousand ready to report, which could be anywhere from Saturday to Monday.

FOX News and the Associated Press have projected Joe Biden to win the state, but CNN, CBS News and other outlets have yet to declare a winner.

