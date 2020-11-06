West Suburban Fire Chief Keith Mesch announces retirement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 24 years of service, West Suburban Fire Chief Keith Mesch announced his retirement.

There will be a brief ceremony at West Suburban Fire Department at 3816 W. State St. in Rockford on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.

The new West Suburban Fire Chief will also be announced, according to an announcement on Friday afternoon.

