West Suburban Fire Chief Keith Mesch announces retirement
There will be a brief ceremony at West Suburban Fire Department at 3816 W. State St. in Rockford on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 24 years of service, West Suburban Fire Chief Keith Mesch announced his retirement.
The new West Suburban Fire Chief will also be announced, according to an announcement on Friday afternoon.
