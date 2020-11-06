Stateline on track to enjoy warmest November weekend ever

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a remarkable week in the weather department, with three consecutive days in the 70s already in the books, and several more still ahead of us! In fact, the warmest is quite likely still to come!

We will break the record for most 70s in a single November (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On average, only 2.5% of November days produce high temperatures in the 70s here. That’s what makes this stretch even more impressive! But even more jaw dropping is the notion that we’re nearly certain to break the record for the most November 70s EVER, with four more 70° days forecast to occur between Friday and Monday.

Highlighting the warm stretch will be a weekend unlike any other seen here in any of our lifetimes. With a forecast high temperature of 74° Saturday and 75° Sunday, it would be the warmest November weekend on record here. It’ll also be just the third November weekend of all time to produce back-to-back 70°+ high temperatures. To put this in even more perspective, temperatures this warm are more customary to occur in Tallahassee, Florida this time of year!

We may have the warmest November weekend on record coming soon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Records are in jeopardy to be tied or broken Friday, Sunday, and Monday, but changes are to follow thereafter. A strong cold front’s passage Tuesday will send temperatures crashing, but only to more seasonable levels.

Enjoy the warmth before we turn more seasonable next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

