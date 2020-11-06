Advertisement

Stateline on track to enjoy warmest November weekend ever

To be just the third November weekend featuring back-to-back 70s
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a remarkable week in the weather department, with three consecutive days in the 70s already in the books, and several more still ahead of us! In fact, the warmest is quite likely still to come!

We will break the record for most 70s in a single November
We will break the record for most 70s in a single November(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On average, only 2.5% of November days produce high temperatures in the 70s here. That’s what makes this stretch even more impressive! But even more jaw dropping is the notion that we’re nearly certain to break the record for the most November 70s EVER, with four more 70° days forecast to occur between Friday and Monday.

Highlighting the warm stretch will be a weekend unlike any other seen here in any of our lifetimes. With a forecast high temperature of 74° Saturday and 75° Sunday, it would be the warmest November weekend on record here. It’ll also be just the third November weekend of all time to produce back-to-back 70°+ high temperatures. To put this in even more perspective, temperatures this warm are more customary to occur in Tallahassee, Florida this time of year!

We may have the warmest November weekend on record coming soon.
We may have the warmest November weekend on record coming soon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Records are in jeopardy to be tied or broken Friday, Sunday, and Monday, but changes are to follow thereafter. A strong cold front’s passage Tuesday will send temperatures crashing, but only to more seasonable levels.

Enjoy the warmth before we turn more seasonable next week.
Enjoy the warmth before we turn more seasonable next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’
Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday
Winnebago Co. hospitals reach ‘critical point’ in pandemic
Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges

Latest News

Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 11/5/2020
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/4/2020
Unbeatable weather stretch continues, forecast near daily record territory
Record Warmth Is Likely Today