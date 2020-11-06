Second wave of COVID-19 hits the Stateline, health and school officials weigh in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second wave of COVID-19 is hitting the Stateline leaving many health officials to predict cases will keep climbing.

“If we’re seeing things in the serious nature that we’re seeing them now I think in the next 2-4 weeks it’s going to look even tougher out there for schools, for families for hospitals, for health departments for really everyone in the community," said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

Mehl says the data doesn’t accurately represent the current situation we’re in.

“Data is lagging and so we’re already in it even though we haven’t seen the worst of the actual reports yet," said Mehl.

Local schools are keeping an eye on infection rates to guide their plans for the spring.

“The extent to which the coronavirus is present in our community has a direct impact on the decision making process for our administration and school board," said Belvidere School District 100 Superintendent Daniel Woestman.

Mehl says many are feeling fatigue as the pandemic has been going on for months, but reminds residents now is not the time to let up on safety guidelines.

“We’re not going to be out of the woods anytime soon, so we really need community cooperation as we try to work through these challenges together," said Mehl.

