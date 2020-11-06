Programming error cause of delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - On Nov. 3, 2020, after the polls closed, the Ogle County Clerk’s Office was contacted by an Election Judge who noticed the vote counts related to the 90th District Representative race appeared to be unusual.

Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook notified the Democratic and Republican Party Chairpersons who were present at the Ogle County Courthouse that evening and informed them that a potential problem with vote tabulation had been reported in regards to the 90th District Representative race, according to Cook.

“Since this issue was reported, the county clerk’s office has conducted and discovered that a programming error shifted the oval positions for the candidates in the 90th District Representative race,” Cook said. “The programming error was limited to this race only and no other races were affected.”

The programming error has been corrected and in accordance with Illinois law, the county clerk’s office will conduct a public test of the re‐programmed electronic tabulation equipment on Monday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at the courthouse in Oregon, according to Cook.

The retabulation process will then begin on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend both of these events, but due to COVID‐19 restrictions, space is limited. As a result, those who wish to attend are requested to contact the County Clerk at countyclerk@oglecounty.org before 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9.

