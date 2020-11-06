Police: Suspect arrested in wounding of 2 Wisconsin officers

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- Police say a man suspected of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin and who is wanted in North Dakota for an attempted murder has been arrested following a large-scale manhunt.

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl says the man was arrested without resistance in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot early Friday in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. Police earlier identified him as 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, wanted in Fargo for a shooting.

Law enforcement officers had been looking for the suspect for about nine hours after he fled from the shooting about 1:40 a.m. outside the Holiday Inn, which is less than a mile from where he was arrested.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.