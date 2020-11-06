Philadelphia official says it could take several days to count remaining 40,000 ballots

(CNN) -- Philadelphia has about 40,000 ballots left to count, which could take several days to complete, Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, said during a press conference Friday.

The ballots fall in three categories, “those that require review, provisionals, US military overseas ballots,” Deeley said.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir urged patience.

“Ignore a lot of the noise that’s going on, allow us to complete the counting process,” Sabir said.

