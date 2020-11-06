Advertisement

Philadelphia official says it could take several days to count remaining 40,000 ballots

Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir urged patience.
The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Maureen Chowdhury
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -- Philadelphia has about 40,000 ballots left to count, which could take several days to complete, Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, said during a press conference Friday.

The ballots fall in three categories, “those that require review, provisionals, US military overseas ballots,” Deeley said.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir urged patience.

“Ignore a lot of the noise that’s going on, allow us to complete the counting process,” Sabir said.

