One person killed in early morning house fire in Beloit

Around 3 a.m. Beloit Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a house fire.
Around 3 a.m. Beloit Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a house fire.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - Fire crews were at the scene of a deadly house fire in Beloit early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. Beloit Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a house fire. Multiple other departments were called in to assist.

Officials say at least one person was killed in the fire. Beloit Police are assisting with the investigation. Authorities would not confirm if foul play is suspected.

No other details are available at this time. 23 News will bring you more updates as they become available.

