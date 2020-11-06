Man in jail on $5M bond for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Rockford native Rachel Dishman.

A 37-year-old Rockford man, Joseph G. Peppers, has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Peppers is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on $5 million bond.

On Oct. 27, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Winnebago County deputies responded to the 5900 block of Cunningham Rd. where they found the body of a dead woman. The woman was identified as Rachel Dishman, 43 of Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Dishman was reported missing on Oct. 25. An autopsy conducted on Oct. 28 by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office determined that Dishman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an investigation and named Joseph G. Peppers as a suspect.

