Advertisement

Man in jail on $5M bond for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman

Peppers is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on $5 million bond.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office(Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Rockford native Rachel Dishman.

A 37-year-old Rockford man, Joseph G. Peppers, has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Peppers is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on $5 million bond.

On Oct. 27, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Winnebago County deputies responded to the 5900 block of Cunningham Rd. where they found the body of a dead woman. The woman was identified as Rachel Dishman, 43 of Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Dishman was reported missing on Oct. 25. An autopsy conducted on Oct. 28 by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office determined that Dishman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an investigation and named Joseph G. Peppers as a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’
Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday
Winnebago Co. hospitals reach ‘critical point’ in pandemic
Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges

Latest News

Trump makes baseless claim on election status
Kauffman Turkey Farms staff stays busy even as the pandemic continues
Turkey farms during a pandemic
Trump adviser says ‘Math isn’t on our side. We need an act of God to alter the course’