Lena-Winslow school board approves basketball season

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Lena-Winslow became the first stateline school to opt into a basketball season on Friday as the school board voted unanimously to play this winter.

According to Lena-Winslow Superintendent Dr. Tom Chiles, attorneys for the school district gave the board the go-ahead because the IHSA’s medical advisory board says it’s safe to play.

“I think our board recognizes the value of extracurriculars and the overall educational process so in their opinion it’s worth trying to do if we can," said Chiles. “If it doesn’t work because we have cases and quarantines and all of those types of things and it becomes unsafe to do it then we can always stop. But if you never start, you can’t stop. I think for the most part, that was the position of the board. Let’s give this a try and if it works then super. If it doesn’t work then we tried.”

Chiles also recognizes that if no other schools in the region decide to compete, the Panthers are out of luck.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.