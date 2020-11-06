Kauffman Turkey Farms staff stays busy even as the pandemic continues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just a couple of weeks, many of us will stuff our mouth and stomach full of delicious turkey. But what you don’t know is the path that turkey took to get to your local supermarket or meat shop.

“We work really hard to raise the best product we can,” said Kauffman Turkey Farms owner Robert Kauffman.

Kauffman runs his family turkey farm in Waterman just about an hour southeast of Rockford and says these next weeks will be intense.

“We are really really busy now working 12-16 hours a day,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman gets the turkeys right after they hatch and within 16 weeks they’re fully grown and ready to be dressed.

“Most people don’t want a 40 pound Tom but I have to tell you that’s a beautiful bird,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman’s turkeys range from 10 to 40 pounds. He assures customers the birds are not overfed to make them more plump. That’s how they grow.

“We very rarely change the ration that they are eating,” Kauffman said.

If you take a look around me you can see about 100 turkeys but that is not even a fraction of what’s sold at Kauffman’s for Thanksgiving. They actually sell close to 40,000 each year.

“Everyone is saying that family gatherings are smaller. I really hate to think that’s true. I would really like to think people are gathering with their families as they have in the past,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman says so far they’ve had a steady flow of customers.

“Everyone has their own story and reason for coming out,” said Shawna Bennet, Kauffman Turkey Farms office clerk.

Bennett and Sarah McAllister run Kauffman’s store and say they think sales will be about the same as last year.

“Everyone needs something to look forward to these days so we think Thanksgiving might be that thing for most families,” McAllister said.

Kauffman turkeys can be bought in Rockford at countryside Meats, Mead’s Longwood Market and Pinnon’s.

