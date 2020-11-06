Advertisement

Jacob Blake reaches plea deal in assault case

Prosecutors in Kenosha accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.(Kenosha County Court via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Black man paralyzed in a Wisconsin police shooting reached a plea deal Friday to settle a sexual assault case pending against him.

Online court records indicate prosecutors dropped a felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against 29-year-old Jacob Blake. In exchange, Blake pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years of probation.

Prosecutors in Kenosha accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Officers tried to arrest him in connection with that case on Aug. 23, but Blake resisted, according to police.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, ended up shooting him seven times in the back as he tried to duck into his SUV, cellphone video from a neighbor shows. Sheskey’s lawyer contends that Sheskey believed Blake was trying to kidnap one of his own children and Blake turned toward him with a knife.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha that turned violent at times. Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during one of the demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in jail on $5M bond for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
Gov. Pritzker warns ‘it’s time to take some responsibility’
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges
Man shot by Rockford PD held on $2M bond for additional charges
Student honors former classmates Chris, Jack Ruckman

Latest News

Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location
Police: Suspect arrested in wounding of 2 Wisconsin officers
Programming error cause of delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District
IDPH: 10K new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths