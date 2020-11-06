IDPH: 10K new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the tenth day in a row, Illinois is reporting more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the state’s average case positivity rate and hospitalizations from the virus continue to reach levels not seen in more than four months.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning Nov. 6, and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately,” according to the IDPH.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,376 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 49 additional deaths. This is the highest number of reported cases by the state, passing the 9,935 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Carroll County: 1 female 90′s

- Champaign County: 1 female 70′s

- Coles County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60′s

- Edgar County: 1 male 80′s

- Fayette County: 1 male 90′s

- Ford County: 1 female 90′s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 80′s

- Knox County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Macon County: 1 male 80′s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 70′s

- Marion County: 2 females 80′s

- Mason County: 1 female 90′s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Peoria County: 1 male 60′s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80′s

- Pike County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 60′s

- Shelby County: 1 male 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

- Wayne County: 1 female 70′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Will County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 is 9.6 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 is 11.1 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago and Woodford.

