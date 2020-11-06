Advertisement

Georgia Sec. of State: ‘There will be a recount’

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Raffensperger said Friday morning.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the vote-counting process during a news conference Wednesday.
By CBS News
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there will be a recount in the state following the close race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Raffensperger said Friday morning. “The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country."

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling spoke as the state finished its vote tally.

“We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school,” Sterling said.

