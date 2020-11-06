Georgia Sec. of State: ‘There will be a recount’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there will be a recount in the state following the close race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Raffensperger said Friday morning. “The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country."

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling spoke as the state finished its vote tally.

“We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school,” Sterling said.

