CBS News: Biden making plans to declare victory Friday night

(CBS/CNN) -- Joe Biden is making plans to speak later on Friday to declare victory if the presidential race is called in the afternoon, according to CBS News' Ed O’Keefe

Plans are being made for Joe Biden to speak in primetime Friday night.

He’ll deliver what aides believe will be a victory speech. But that, of course, depends on the timing of the race being called, according to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny.

The stage is a beehive of activity today, with aides repositioning jeeps and a variety of things, preparing for tonight.

