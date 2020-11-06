Advertisement

CBS News: Biden making plans to declare victory Friday night

He’ll deliver what aides believe will be a victory speech. But that, of course, depends on the timing of the race being called.
Joe Biden makes remarks in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon.
By Ed O'Keefe
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS/CNN) -- Joe Biden is making plans to speak later on Friday to declare victory if the presidential race is called in the afternoon, according to CBS News' Ed O’Keefe

Plans are being made for Joe Biden to speak in primetime Friday night.

He’ll deliver what aides believe will be a victory speech. But that, of course, depends on the timing of the race being called, according to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny.

The stage is a beehive of activity today, with aides repositioning jeeps and a variety of things, preparing for tonight.

