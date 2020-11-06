Advertisement

Boone Co. adds 53 COVID-19 cases, 20.3% positivity rate

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,242 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 53 cases were reported Thursday.

Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 108 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 248 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 460 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 320 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 415 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 330 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 181 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 112 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 48 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 19 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

