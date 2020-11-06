Big Northern decides not to play conference basketball as scheduled

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - As positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the region, the Big Northern Conference has chosen not to play a conference boys or girls basketball schedule at this time.

The BNC’s Board of Control made the decision at a meeting Friday morning. The Board then released a statement on how it will handle the upcoming season.

“The decision to hold basketball or not during the 2020-21 school year will be a local school/district decision made by each of its 11 member schools."

Most of the member schools are in Region 1 of the state’s COVID-19 regions, with Mendota, the only school in LaSalle County, which is still at the target level of the COVID-19 metrics.

Positivity rates per county of each member school:

Boone Co. - 15.9%

DeKalb Co. - 9.6%

LaSalle Co. - 7.5%

Lee Co. - 12.2%

Ogle Co. - 10.6%

Whiteside Co. - 12.9%

Winnebago Co. - 13.5%

The Illinois Department of Public Health wants counties to be below an 8% positivity rate.

On Thursday, the NIC-10 made the announcement that it would delay the start of the boys and girls basketball season.

No word has been given from the BNC about the other winter competitions that include boys and girls bowling, cheerleading, chess, dance, debate, scholastic bowl, and boys swimming/diving.

