Biden campaign on reports Trump won’t concede: US can escort ‘trespassers out of the White House'
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is responding to reports that President Donald Trump has no plans to concede the race.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.
