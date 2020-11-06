Advertisement

Biden campaign on reports Trump won’t concede: US can escort ‘trespassers out of the White House'

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is responding to reports that President Donald Trump has no plans to concede the race.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
By Sarah Mucha
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is responding to reports that President Donald Trump has no plans to concede the race.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in jail on $5M bond for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
Gov. Pritzker warns ‘it’s time to take some responsibility’
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges
Man shot by Rockford PD held on $2M bond for additional charges
Student honors former classmates Chris, Jack Ruckman

Latest News

Sens. Duckworth, Durbin call for Speaker Madigan to resign
Georgia Sec. of State: ‘There will be a recount’
Biden breaks Obama’s record for most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate
Judge orders Trump campaign and Maricopa officials to come up with plan in Sharpie lawsuit