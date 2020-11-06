A record-breaking Friday to be followed by the warmest November weekend ever

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was record-breaking in the temperature department! There are plenty more well-above normal days ahead this weekend and more records could potentially be broken, too.

The mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Friday reached 76 degrees, breaking the old record high temperature of 74 degrees that was set in 1924. Friday also marked the fourth consecutive 70 degree or higher day in Rockford, which ties the record for the longest streak of consecutive 70s in November.

The high of 76° in Rockford Friday broke the old record high of 74° (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday marked the 4th consecutive day of 70° or higher in Rockford, tying the record. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In a normal November we see one 70° day, we've seen 4 so far with more to come. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s likely that more records will be close or even broken once again over the next three days, continuing the pattern that started earlier this week. With that in mind, get outside this weekend! We can’t emphasize that enough because this weather is so rare for this time of the year with all of the records in jeopardy of being broken.

No matter what you do, go outside this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This weekend will mark the warmest November weekend on record in northern Illinois, beating out the weekend of November 4-5, 1978 with each day having a high of 74 degrees. With forecast high temperatures Saturday and Sunday of 74 degrees and 75 degrees, it will feel like what it normally does in Tallahassee, Florida at this time of the year!

We may have the warmest November weekend on record coming soon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

You can thank the southerly winds that will continue giving us the warmer weather, which means at times over the weekend it will be breezy. Winds will gust near 25 miles per hour at times, so just be aware!

Winds will gust up to 25 MPH on Saturday and Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The dry, mild air will continue through Monday, although with a few more clouds arriving later in the day. This will come ahead of our next cold front that will bring an end to the mild temperatures and give us some rain. Precipitation will hold off until Tuesday when the cold front moves through but it looks to give us a rapid temperature drop and the first measurable rain around here since October 26, 2020.

The first measurable rain arrives next week, it's been a bit since we've seen some. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will be another mild day, with a few more clouds around. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front Tue. PM will finally bring the warmth to an end, accompanied by showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In a nutshell, no matter what you do outside this weekend folks, enjoy it to the fullest extent possible!

