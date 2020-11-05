Advertisement

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz indicted for several felony charges just hours after receiving nearly 50,000 votes

Winnebago County Coroner's Website
Winnebago County Coroner's Website(Winnebago County Coroner's Website)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shocking number of voters checked the box for Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz who faces several felony charges.

“I was really excited to see him join so this comes as a big shock,” said Winnebago County Republican Party Chairperson Eli Nicolosi.

Nicolosi helped Hintz with his campaign when Hintz first ran for coroner.

“He was recommended by Sue Fiduccia; he had a stellar review and I was on the board when he first started as well,” Nicolosi said.

But that relationship changed in September shortly after deputies arrested Hintz and Nicolosi released a statement calling for the coroner’s resignation. Hintz was indicted Wednesday on several charges of forgery, theft and misconduct.

“It was very important for us as a party to come out ahead of this and say we are not going to accept this kind of behavior,” Nicolosi said.

At the time, Hintz’s attorney said his client would not step down. and on Tuesday Hintz received nearly 50,000 votes.

“I think a lot of us will vote all Republican, all Democrat, so they just checked the name without knowing,” Nicolosi said.

“But I also think a lot of people don’t know that they can undervote so it doesn’t look good,” said Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney.

If Hintz is proven guilty the Winnebago County Board would pick another Republican to fill his seat.

“We aren’t taking any names yet. We are just letting this action and course of law take place,” Nicolosi said.

“The legal process is just getting going so this is a prolonged process that he would be going through logic. So no, it’s not a good look for the county it’s not a good look for the community,” Haney said.

Haney and Nicolosi agree that voters need to be more educated before filling out their ballots. Hintz will appear back in court on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Post-election night stress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Americans deal with anxiety over the potential election results.

News

IDHS launches COVID-19 prevention campaign to support African American communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IDHS activated a mobile health unit, located in the parking lot of the Far South Community Development Corp. in West Pullman on Tuesday.

2020 Politics

Trump campaign sues in 3rd state, Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
State party chair David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

News

Winnebago County residents reject changing government structure, chairperson elect weighs in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County voters will not be changing its government structure after voters say no to the executive form of government.

Latest News

News

FSD Board of Education approves going to full remote learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Currently, the rise in student and staff infections has made it difficult to be able to carry out our daily school operations safely,” according to FSD 145.

2020 Politics

Joe Biden says ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MELISSA QUINN
Biden said that he is confident he and Harris will be victorious, and made a plea for the American people to leave the division and partisanship behind.

2020 Politics

Prominent Republicans condemning President Trump’s false victory claim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ELIZABETH ELKIND
The president had won the battleground state of Florida Tuesday night, and CBS News projected victory for Trump in Ohio.

News

Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS LAS VEGAS
“We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

News

Boone Co. adds 143 COVID-19 cases, hits 20.3% positivity rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.

2020 Politics

Delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.