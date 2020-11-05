Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz indicted for several felony charges just hours after receiving nearly 50,000 votes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shocking number of voters checked the box for Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz who faces several felony charges.

“I was really excited to see him join so this comes as a big shock,” said Winnebago County Republican Party Chairperson Eli Nicolosi.

Nicolosi helped Hintz with his campaign when Hintz first ran for coroner.

“He was recommended by Sue Fiduccia; he had a stellar review and I was on the board when he first started as well,” Nicolosi said.

But that relationship changed in September shortly after deputies arrested Hintz and Nicolosi released a statement calling for the coroner’s resignation. Hintz was indicted Wednesday on several charges of forgery, theft and misconduct.

“It was very important for us as a party to come out ahead of this and say we are not going to accept this kind of behavior,” Nicolosi said.

At the time, Hintz’s attorney said his client would not step down. and on Tuesday Hintz received nearly 50,000 votes.

“I think a lot of us will vote all Republican, all Democrat, so they just checked the name without knowing,” Nicolosi said.

“But I also think a lot of people don’t know that they can undervote so it doesn’t look good,” said Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney.

If Hintz is proven guilty the Winnebago County Board would pick another Republican to fill his seat.

“We aren’t taking any names yet. We are just letting this action and course of law take place,” Nicolosi said.

“The legal process is just getting going so this is a prolonged process that he would be going through logic. So no, it’s not a good look for the county it’s not a good look for the community,” Haney said.

Haney and Nicolosi agree that voters need to be more educated before filling out their ballots. Hintz will appear back in court on Jan. 20.

