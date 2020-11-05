Advertisement

Trump’s lead in Georgia drops below 10K votes

‘Inside of Trump’s campaign they keep saying they have lawyers in both places.’
An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Trump’s lead in Georgia has dropped to less than 10,000 votes as ballots continue to be counted.

“The same thing is happening in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” CNN’s John King said this afternoon. “Inside of Trump’s campaign they keep saying they have lawyers in both places. We know the President’s been on the phone to the Republican governor here, Republican governor there. At the White House and Trump campaign headquarters, they’re doing the math.”

