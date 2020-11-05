Advertisement

Trump campaign sues in 3rd state, Georgia

State party chair David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic.

A woman who answered the phone at the Chatham County Board of Elections offices declined to comment.

Georgia is among a handful of states that The Associated Press has not called. In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Democrat Joe Biden currently has 264 while Trump has 214.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

