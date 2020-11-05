Advertisement

Trump campaign files new federal lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials

This complaint doesn’t seem to include any details about how and why canvassing might have been blocked.
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after stepping off Marine One and greeting supporters. Trump is returning from campaign events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after stepping off Marine One and greeting supporters. Trump is returning from campaign events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Katelyn Polantz
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Trump campaign filed a new lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Philadelphia elections officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

This case appears to be mirroring the case in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from earlier today.

This is a new claim in federal court alleging violations of constitutional instead of state law. There is a 5:30 p.m. hearing scheduled.

