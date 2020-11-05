Trump campaign files new federal lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials

(CNN) - The Trump campaign filed a new lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Philadelphia elections officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

This complaint doesn’t seem to include any details about how and why canvassing might have been blocked.

This case appears to be mirroring the case in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from earlier today.

This is a new claim in federal court alleging violations of constitutional instead of state law. There is a 5:30 p.m. hearing scheduled.

